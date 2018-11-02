WEATHER: Possible gusty winds and rain tonight

Radar will be active this evening with some gusty winds possible. Rain moves out after midnight. pic.twitter.com/sfMRlFnCmV — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) November 2, 2018

A cold front continues to move across the Triangle through the night while a wave of low pressure develops along the boundary.This will result in scattered showers and thunderstorm activity through the evening hours.The rain will be steadiest late in the day and early evening, especially from the Triangle on north and east.It will turn much cooler in the wake of the front tomorrow as high pressure builds in from the west.Skies will turn mostly sunny, but afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 60s.Sunday will be a similar day with a good deal of sun and highs in the lower to middle 60s.