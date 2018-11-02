WEATHER

Possible gusty winds and rain tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

WEATHER: Possible gusty winds and rain tonight

A cold front continues to move across the Triangle through the night while a wave of low pressure develops along the boundary.

This will result in scattered showers and thunderstorm activity through the evening hours.


The rain will be steadiest late in the day and early evening, especially from the Triangle on north and east.

It will turn much cooler in the wake of the front tomorrow as high pressure builds in from the west.

Skies will turn mostly sunny, but afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be a similar day with a good deal of sun and highs in the lower to middle 60s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherwindraintornadoCumberland CountyWake CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Dry This Weekend
Scarecast: The forecast for trick-or-treating in the Triangle
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
More Weather
Top Stories
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
No threat found at East Wake Middle School after lockdown
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
Show More
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
Arrest made in 2001 Hoke Co. case after rape kit sent for DNA testing
7-year-old Idaho child finds rat poison in trick-or-treat bag
Judges look ahead to 2020, rule against GOP on Wake Co. district lines
After petition, Wake students may get the day off for a Muslim holiday starting in 2021
via Herald Sun
More News