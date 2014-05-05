Weather

WEATHER: Rain & Snow Tonight, Cold Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clouds will increase ahead of rain that will arrive between 8-10pm tonight.

Rain continues tonight before rain changes to snow overnight, providing 1-2" of snow on grassy surfaces for the Triangle and locally higher amounts for areas north of the Triangle/closer to the Virginia boarder.

This will be a mostly rain event for the Sandhills. If the Sandhills do receive snow, expect a coating (at best) on grassy surfaces).



Any remaining snow flurries will be gone by sunrise, leaving a mostly sunny but cold day. We'll have highs around 40, but with strong north and northwest winds, it'll feel like we're in the low to mid 30s for much of the day.



Sunny and cool, but not as breezy, conditions continue for Friday.

The first half of the weekend will be nice and dry but Sunday will bring a cold rain and the slight chance of some mixed precipitation.

After Sunday, we'll gradually see more sunshine as we enter into February.

Have a great night!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-2 inches of snow possible in the Triangle Thursday
Gov. Cooper extends modified Stay-At-Home order, eviction moratorium
Another study finds it's possible for students to return to school safely
Lawmakers vow to try again with Holocaust education bill
Actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
New construction struggles to keep up with Triangle growth
Show More
George Floyd's family unveil plan for memorial center to Raleigh mayor
George Floyd's past arrests can't be used at trial, judge says
LATEST: Cases still too high but decreasing, Cohen says
US 'actively looking' at requiring COVID testing before domestic flights
What we know so far about COVID-19 variants worldwide
More TOP STORIES News