WEATHER: Rain & Snow Tonight, Cold Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clouds will increase ahead of rain that will arrive between 8-10pm tonight.Rain continues tonight before rain changes to snow overnight, providing 1-2" of snow on grassy surfaces for the Triangle and locally higher amounts for areas north of the Triangle/closer to the Virginia boarder.This will be a mostly rain event for the Sandhills. If the Sandhills do receive snow, expect a coating (at best) on grassy surfaces).Any remaining snow flurries will be gone by sunrise, leaving a mostly sunny but cold day. We'll have highs around 40, but with strong north and northwest winds, it'll feel like we're in the low to mid 30s for much of the day.Sunny and cool, but not as breezy, conditions continue for Friday.The first half of the weekend will be nice and dry but Sunday will bring a cold rain and the slight chance of some mixed precipitation.After Sunday, we'll gradually see more sunshine as we enter into February.Have a great night!Robert Johnson