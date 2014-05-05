Weather

WEATHER: Rain Chances Increase Tomorrow

EMBED <>More Videos

Weather Forecast for June 1, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a bright and warm day, expect a partly cloudy night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tomorrow will begin with more clouds than sunshine along with a couple spotty showers. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will increase throughout central NC.

A cold front will emerge toward our region on Thursday and it will help to trigger more numerous showers and storms. There is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for the Triangle and points to the north on Thursday. The main threat for these storms will be a damaging wind gust.
More scattered storms will be present on Friday before we have a warm and partly cloudy weekend with only a few isolated showers and storms.

Beginning Monday, our warm-up begins as we inch closer to 90 by the middle of next week.


Have a great night!
Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd person charged with murder in death of man found in cemetery
Proposed Raleigh project leaves some residents concerned
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Rallies to be held across NC demanding transparency in Brown case
Masks, distancing still important even with vaccination: Study
Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa
Tobacco Wood Brewing Company opens in RTP
Show More
Duke Energy customers to see higher energy bills
LATEST: COVID hospitalizations the lowest they've been in more than a year
Young mom carjacked at gunpoint across from Streets of Southpoint
Nike backs Naomi Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Florida governor bans transgender women from school sports
More TOP STORIES News