WEATHER: Rain Chances Increase Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a bright and warm day, expect a partly cloudy night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.Tomorrow will begin with more clouds than sunshine along with a couple spotty showers. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will increase throughout central NC.A cold front will emerge toward our region on Thursday and it will help to trigger more numerous showers and storms. There is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for the Triangle and points to the north on Thursday. The main threat for these storms will be a damaging wind gust.More scattered storms will be present on Friday before we have a warm and partly cloudy weekend with only a few isolated showers and storms.Beginning Monday, our warm-up begins as we inch closer to 90 by the middle of next week.Have a great night!Robert Johnson