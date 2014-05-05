WEATHER: Rain Chances Increase Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a bright and warm day, expect a partly cloudy night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tomorrow will begin with more clouds than sunshine along with a couple spotty showers. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will increase throughout central NC.
A cold front will emerge toward our region on Thursday and it will help to trigger more numerous showers and storms. There is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for the Triangle and points to the north on Thursday. The main threat for these storms will be a damaging wind gust.
More scattered storms will be present on Friday before we have a warm and partly cloudy weekend with only a few isolated showers and storms.
Beginning Monday, our warm-up begins as we inch closer to 90 by the middle of next week.
Have a great night!
Robert Johnson
