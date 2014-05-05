Weather: It's about to get wet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday will be just like Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temps in the upper 70s. A stray shower could pop up this evening.There are changes moving in, however, as the surface high currently along the mid-Atlantic coast moves to Bermuda and Tropical Storm Eta remains over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This will change the flow over the Atlantic and draw a tropical air mass into Central North Carolina starting Wednesday.We will see noticeably higher levels of humidity for November and a weak disturbance aloft will yield rain and thunderstorms.The rain will be heavy in some areas, and we likely end up with 1-3 inches. This could be enough for ponding of water and will raise some concern for flash flooding as the rain continues into Thursday.The slow-moving front will move east of the Triangle Thursday night into Friday morning with drier air gradually filtering in behind it.With an approaching trough over the Plains on Saturday and Eta expected to be either along the Gulf coast or over the Southeast, warm advection will produce at minimum clouds on Saturday and possibly some rain as well. A quick-moving wave will pass by to the north with showers possible into Sunday as well. Confidence in the forecast this weekend into early next week is not high, as tropical activity in November continues to complicate things.It does appear that once we get Eta out of the works, a large high builds eastward through the middle of the country early next week. This heads east toward us for the middle of next week, so we look to return to a drier stretch of weather by midweek.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather