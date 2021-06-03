NC weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect; level 1 risk for severe storms Thursday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the area.
The entire region is under a level one threat for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain fell in spurts for several areas Wednesday. Parts of Wake County saw between 1-2 inches of rain--with one area in the western part of the county even registering as much as 6 inches!
1-4 inches of rain could fall through Thursday night.
Wind gusts could get up to 45 miles per hour, which could prove dangerous by toppling some trees with shallow roots.
An isolated severe storm is possible.
When the sun rises Friday things should dry up. However, there is another chance for scattered showers Friday afternoon.
Temperatures increase to the upper 80s and rain chances drastically decrease for the weekend.