WEATHER: Rain, Not As Warm Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are starting the month of March with a deepening area of low pressure moving through eastern Canada, which will drag a cold front through the eastern and southern United States. Currently, the southern part of that front is held up over Tennessee, which is causing the rain to be slowly move eastward toward us. The leading edge of the rain is just now getting into western North Carolina, and it will continue to move in our direction.This gives us a dry start to the day, though it won't last long as the front crawls closer and spreads a weakening rain shield into the Triangle. Rain begins during the mid- to late morning, and will continue through mid- to late afternoon. Despite how heavy the rain is over the Tennessee Valley, the rain will lessen on this side of the Appalachians. We expect rainfall totals of 0.25 of an inch or less over the span of several hours. Flooding is not a concern.Despite how warm it was yesterday (77 at RDU and only 4 degrees off the record!), the arrival of the front today will begin to cool things down. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 before the rain begins, but will fall as the rain begins, and will end up in the mid-50s by this evening as clearing begins with dry air filtering into the area from the northwest.High pressure at the surface will move toward us tonight from the northwest, and then across the area tomorrow. This will bring in a dry and cooler air mass with clear skies. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s tonight, then recover back to the mid-50s tomorrow with sunshine. This is just a few degrees below the average near 60.High and midlevel clouds may begin to increase tomorrow afternoon in advance of an upper-level shortwave that will be moving across the lower Mississippi Valley. That system will be moving eastward along the Gulf coast, and should be near or east of the Georgia coast by the start of Wednesday. The bulk of that rain looks to remain south of the Triangle, though we likely get brushed by the northern fringe of that system as it moves by. This will give us light and occasional rain and drizzle through the day Wednesday.In the wake of this feature, a dry northwest flow aloft along with a large surface ridge nosing south along the Eastern Seaboard will promote fairly sunny and cool weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s.Have a great week!Big Weather