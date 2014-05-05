Rain Returns Along w/ Warmer Temps!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be mostly cloudy, warmer and breezy with scattered showers around this morning, and a line of showers (some heavy), in the afternoon and early evening.Skies will clear out tonight and that will cause the temps to tumble back into the 30s. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be in the 20s, in spots.An early tasted of spring arrives Tuesday.A stretch of sunny, and mild, weather begins tomorrow and continues into most of Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.Beginning Friday, our weather pattern becomes unsettled.From Friday through Sunday, we'll have more clouds than sunshine and multiple opportunities for rain (I mean, it IS a weekend, and 3 out of the 4 in February featured rain).Friday will be cool with highs only in the upper 40s.Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s, but it'll be wet as both days provide a chance for rain.Have a great week!Big Weather