Warmer on Friday with showers and storms possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As expected, most of the shower and thunderstorm activity that popped up yesterday was closer to the mountains, though parts of the Triangle did have a shower or thunderstorm.Today will end up a little wetter, though the upper-level low that brought us so much rainfall for the first part of the week is now well to the northwest of us, over the eastern Ohio Valley. This is because a low will be spinning up along an old frontal boundary east of Florida today, and as it does so, an area of deeper moisture will be drawn northward toward the Triangle.While we can't rule out a shower or thunderstorm at just about any time today, the vast majority of storms that fire up will be during the afternoon and evening with help from daytime heating. Heavy rainfall looks to be the biggest threat from these storms, and there could be ponding of water on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas, especially in areas east and southeast of the Triangle that are still saturated from the rain earlier this week. Gusty winds are possible in some storms.As the upper-level low to our north finally begins to move eastward tomorrow, the surface low to our southwest will be drawn northwestern toward us. Once again the afternoon and evening hours are most likely to get a shower or thunderstorm, but the deeper moisture looks to remain to our east so we shouldn't have as much precipitation.As we look toward the end of the weekend, the upper-level trough finally swings off the eastern seaboard and we end up with slightly rising heights as an upper-level ridge builds into the area. Temperatures will begin to climb to more seasonable levels in the upper 80s, and precipitation chances should remain minimal. The best chance of a shower or thunderstorm will be east of the Triangle and closer to the coast.Monday will likely end up being another dry day for the most part. A front will drop southeastward through the Ohio Valley, but this will be a rather weak boundary. We should be fine just mentioning an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The best chances will probably be in the mountains.Have a great day,Steve Stewart