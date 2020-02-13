Weather

Warmer on Thursday with showers and storms possible in afternoon, evening

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another dry afternoon across most of the region as the upper level low which brought us all the rain early in the week moves into Virginia. There were clouds and some sun and temperatures only in the mid 70s to near 80-nice!

Tonight will be mostly dry with only a spotty shower and lows in the low and mid 60s.

Unfortunately, rain chances will increase again tomorrow as a piece of energy rotates around the upper level low. There will be clouds and some sun with scattered showers and a few storms, and highs in the low and mid 80s. The best chance for showers will
come in the afternoon but there could be a few in the morning as well.

Afternoon showers and storms will be around Saturday, but there will be some sunshine and lots of dry hours. Highs will warm up a bit into the mid and upper 80s.

Father's Day is shaping up nicely with lots of sun and only a widely scattered shower or storm and highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great evening,
Chris

