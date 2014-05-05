WEATHER: Rain Returns Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a bright and beautiful day, clouds will thicken and prevent temperatures from dropping into the teens and 20s unlike this morning.Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, warmer and breezy with spotty showers in the morning and a line of showers (some heavy) in the afternoon and early evening.A stretch of sunny and mild weather begins Tuesday and continues into much of Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.Beginning Friday, our weather pattern becomes unsettled. From Friday through Sunday, we'll have more clouds than sunshine and multiple opportunities for rain. Friday will be cool with highs only in the upper 40s. Next weekend will be in the 50s but it'll be damp as both days provide a chance for rain.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson