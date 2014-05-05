Weather

Much Cooler This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Light rain will continue to move across the area through the afternoon. Most of the rain will clear after around 9-10pm.

An upper level low will swing through the area tomorrow. That low will help to develop more clouds and a few isolated showers. A few flurries also can't be ruled out, but most of us stay dry.

The low will move away by Sunday and ridging will build into the region aloft with high pressure at the surface. This gives us a colder and sunnier finish to the weekend with highs in the upper 40s.
Another disturbance will move through the region with a lot of clouds Sunday night into Monday. There will be limited moisture, but a brief shower or two is possible as that moves through, with the most likely time late Sunday night into Monday morning. Behind it, Tuesday will bring more sunshine as high pressure builds across the Southeast.

An approaching storm system will develop more scattered rain Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!
-Brittany Bell

