Rain to stick around in the Triangle as icy weather moves out

Both Cumberland and Bladen counties are under a Flood Warning until further notice.
Some parts of the Triangle saw both freezing and cold rain on Sunday morning making for dangerous roads. Some areas could potentially see the same tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s.
January is leaving like a lion! More than an inch of rain today for many of us. But the rain isn't done yet. Watch for a few more showers tonight, especially for areas southeast of the Triangle. pic.twitter.com/0DaR6G6YYW— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) January 31, 2021
Tomorrow will be another cloudy day and will feature a few rain showers as well as flurries/snow showers. Any snow will be a pretty sight and will not bring any accumulation. Expect another cold day with highs in the low 40s.
ABC11's Ana Rivera monitored the conditions north of the Triangle.
