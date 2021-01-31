Weather

Rain to stick around in the Triangle as icy weather moves out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is a dreary end to January for much of the Triangle with some areas seeing more than an inch of rain on Sunday.

Both Cumberland and Bladen counties are under a Flood Warning until further notice.

Some parts of the Triangle saw both freezing and cold rain on Sunday morning making for dangerous roads. Some areas could potentially see the same tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s.



Tomorrow will be another cloudy day and will feature a few rain showers as well as flurries/snow showers. Any snow will be a pretty sight and will not bring any accumulation. Expect another cold day with highs in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone by downloading the ABC11 mobile app

ABC11's Ana Rivera monitored the conditions north of the Triangle.
EMBED More News Videos

Ana Rivera monitors road conditions in Person County as wintry mix moves in




Check out the latest weather radar

Stay with the ABC11 weather team for any developments or updates.

Check out the latest weather radar

Winter weather in a pandemic | What to expect this year
EMBED More News Videos

The First Alert Weather team is making sure you're prepared for any winter weather that comes our way this year.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamncwintry mixsnowweatherrainwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tillis among senators to propose counter to Biden's COVID relief plan
LATEST: NC hospitalizations under 3K for 2nd straight day
Raleigh man charged in death of girlfriend's 1-year-old son: Police
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
A groundhog forecast: More winter or early spring?
GOP lawmakers urge Joe Biden to meet with them on COVID relief
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
Show More
Parents, educators line governor's mansion for reopen school rally
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Coach K on passing of longtime Temple basketball coach John Chaney
Teen body-slammed by school resource officer 'traumatized,' family says
More TOP STORIES News