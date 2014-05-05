Rounds of rain for this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday was the transitional day between the dry and comfortable weather we had over the Labor Day holiday and the wet and muggy pattern that is coming up for the rest of this week and weekend.Dew points have worked up into the low 70s for the most part, and will remain above 70 through Sunday, and perhaps even Monday. We also saw the western edge of the shower and thunderstorm area push into the region in the afternoon, though rainfall was minimal.At the moment, we have a northeasterly wind at the surface, but winds aloft are still out of the south-southwest at the western edge of an upper-level ridge over the region. The weak front that has been stalled out along the coast will be drifting a bit farther inland, and the easterly flow will continue to bring in moisture from the Atlantic. Moisture has already come up across the region, and will remain quite high for a couple of days.These high moisture levels will be helped along by Invest 94L, which is still lurking offshore, but disorganized. While we still have to watch this feature, we do not anticipate anything organized to develop as it approaches the Carolina coast over the next couple of days. This will help to enhance our showers and thunderstorms, giving a possibility of locally heavy rainfall as it interacts with the front.This is not the only energy to come our way over the next couple of days, and as these little impulses come through, we'll see more widespread showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow.While the models are still suggesting that the energy and moisture back off a bit Friday, the overall result may not be much different as we continue to see that boundary nearby. Heating of the day can still help to trigger at least a shower or two, and perhaps more through the day. Temperatures from today through Friday will generally top out in the low 80s with more clouds and rainfall, though it will feel quite humid.With persistent precipitation in the area, we could see a general 1-2 inches of rainfall by the end of the week, with lower amounts for the western part of the Triangle. Areas closer to the coast will have 2-4 inches of rain, with a chance of 6 inches at the coast.For the long-range, new high pressure is slated to slide eastward across the Great Lakes Thursday into Friday and then off the coast of New England Saturday. This will help prolong the easterly flow of moisture for us over the weekend and into early next week. Also, a new high-pressure area will take a similar track eastward Monday into Tuesday, which may keep us in the wet and unsettled battle zone into the middle of next week.The best advice is to keep the umbrella handy through at least the weekend!Have a great hump day!Big Weather