WEATHER: Scattered Showers Continue Overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered showers will persist overnight tonight and we'll have lows in the 40s across the region. Scattered showers will persist early tomorrow morning before the rain diminishes to only a spotty shower for the afternoon. Before the sun sets, we'll see a bit of sunshine with highs in the 40s near the Virginia border and mid to upper 60s for the Sandhills.


More rain arrives Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Some of the rain may end as snow flurries early Thursday for areas north the Triangle. We'll finally see more sunshine by Thursday afternoon. But with a consistent northwest wind and temperatures in the 40s, it'll feel like we're in the upper 30s for much of the day.

Friday will be sunny but chilly with highs in the mid-40s. More clouds arrive on Saturday, but it'll remain dry and cool.

Our next best chance for rain arrives Sunday evening into early Monday.

Be Well & Stay Safe,

Robert Johnson

