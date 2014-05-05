WEATHER: Scattered Showers Continue Overnight

A huge range in high temps for tomorrow. Scattered showers in the morning, spotty showers for the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mfFy4oyV4m— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) January 25, 2021
More rain arrives Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Some of the rain may end as snow flurries early Thursday for areas north the Triangle. We'll finally see more sunshine by Thursday afternoon. But with a consistent northwest wind and temperatures in the 40s, it'll feel like we're in the upper 30s for much of the day.
Friday will be sunny but chilly with highs in the mid-40s. More clouds arrive on Saturday, but it'll remain dry and cool.
Our next best chance for rain arrives Sunday evening into early Monday.
Be Well & Stay Safe,
Robert Johnson