Weather: Scattered Storms continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We had a wetter day across the Triangle yesterday thanks to the easterly push of moisture in from the Atlantic across the frontal boundary that has been lingering along the coast. This kept temperatures in check, though they did sneak up into the low 80s between rounds of rainy weather. With dew points in the low to mid-70s, it certainly felt quite muggy as well.The weather pattern for the next couple of days will be very much like it was yesterday as that old front washes out by the end of the week.However, the area of disturbed weather that we have been watching as it has slowly approached the coast this week will push ashore into eastern North Carolina this afternoon. This will help to push up moisture levels quite a bit later today into tonight. We will also have showers during the afternoon and evening hours; this is also when a thunderstorm is most likely.A trough will linger along the coast Saturday even after that front is gone, and this will continue to keep the showery weather going with plentiful moisture. This will also be helped along by an even stronger easterly flow setting up as a large area of high pressure slides through the Northeast and off the coast of New England.This morning the models are showing a bit of a breakdown in the easterly flow for Sunday as the high moves farther off the coast and the flow turns more southeasterly. They are also suggesting that an area of drier air is drawn this way as the flow shifts. This air mass is pushing westward toward the far southeastern United States over the next few days, and the shift in the flow will pull that drier air up toward the Triangle Saturday night into Sunday ahead of a cold front pushing through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. This is the same front that has brought the drastic changes to the Rockies. These changes suggest a little bit of a nicer day for Sunday, though there can still be a shower or thunderstorm in spots.The cold front will push into the area Monday with an increase in precipitation chances once again. However, the long-range models are more progressive with the front, with a large area of high pressure moving through the Northeast behind it pushing the front well south of the area, perhaps all the way into Florida. This gets us back to drier weather again for the middle of next week, and it would lead to a nice reduction in the humidity again as well with seasonable temperatures.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather