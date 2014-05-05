WEATHER: Scattered Storms Monday PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We have reached our first 90 degree temperature of the year along with plenty of sunshine, thanks to a large area of high pressure over the Tennessee Valley.High pressure will remain in control tonight with fair skies and mild temperatures. We will begin to see a change in the weather tomorrow as a cold front slides southward across eastern North Carolina. This will cause more clouds and even a thunderstorm will cross the area in the afternoon. 90 plus degree heat will continue south of the Triangle while 80s will occur to the north.The front will shift south of the Triangle tomorrow night and then stall nearby on Tuesday keeping the weather unsettled with some clouds tomorrow night followed by clouds and limited sun and more humid conditions on Tuesday, with a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoon.The front will move off to the east of the Triangle on Wednesday and 90 plus degree heat will return as the wind increases out of the southwest, along with sunshine and a few clouds. Most areas will stay dry on Wednesday with the best chance of a pop up thunderstorm to the north.A second cold front will pass by to the north on Thursday so it will stay hot and mainly dry with some sunshine, and once again the best chance of a pop up thunderstorm will be north of the Triangle.The second cold front will sag farther south and closer to the Triangle on Friday and then a wave of low pressure will track along the front and across the Triangle Friday night and Saturday. This will cause more clouds and increase the chances of showers and thunderstorms mainly to our north on Friday and the anywhere on Saturday. The front will also push the high heat farther south of the Triangle.By Sunday the front will stall to the south of the Triangle and it will be more seasonal with clouds and sun and a mention of a shower or thunderstorm.Stay Cool,Robert Johnson