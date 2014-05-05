WEATHER: Showers & Storms Beginning Sunday Night

Level 1/5 risk of severe weather for central NC tomorrow & Monday. Strong to potentially severe storms arrive tomorrow night and persist into Monday morning. The main threat is a damaging wind gust but an isolated tornado is also possible. pic.twitter.com/YacvSyNi2o — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) November 28, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a beautiful, warm day, we'll have a clear, moonlight night with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.Clouds will increase throughout the day tomorrow ahead of a storm system that will provide strong and even potentially damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado tomorrow night into Monday morning. Showers and storms will begin to taper off beginning Monday afternoon. Even after the storms, it'll be warm and breezy with highs around 70.Tuesday will still be breezy but much colder with many of us not even reaching into the 50s.Cool air sticks around for Wednesday and we'll see loads of sunshine.The next best chance for a few showers arrives Friday/Saturday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart