Weather

WEATHER: Showers & Storms Beginning Sunday Night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a beautiful, warm day, we'll have a clear, moonlight night with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds will increase throughout the day tomorrow ahead of a storm system that will provide strong and even potentially damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado tomorrow night into Monday morning. Showers and storms will begin to taper off beginning Monday afternoon. Even after the storms, it'll be warm and breezy with highs around 70.




Tuesday will still be breezy but much colder with many of us not even reaching into the 50s.

Cool air sticks around for Wednesday and we'll see loads of sunshine.

The next best chance for a few showers arrives Friday/Saturday.


Have a great day!
Steve Stewart
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high of 1,840
1 dead, 14 injured in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Trump administration moves ahead on gutting bird protections
Mike Tyson, 54, Roy Jones Jr., 51, set to fight at Staples Center
Should you quarantine after Thanksgiving? Yes, expert says
I-95 N in Cumberland County reopens after tractor-trailer fire
Man killed in overnight Rocky Mount stabbing
Show More
US hits 13 million COVID-19 cases 6 days after 12 million
Pope elevates 13 new cardinals, including first African-American
#BeLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals to support small businesses across country
Nash County deputy in 'very critical condition' after Rocky Mount crash
'COVID tested' flights to take off from NYC airports next month
More TOP STORIES News