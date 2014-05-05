WEATHER: Showers & Storms Return Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a warm and breezy Mother's Day, we'll have a mild night with temperatures only dipping into the mid 60s. It'll remain breezy with increasing clouds through the evening.A spotty shower will be around tomorrow morning ahead of a cold front that will bring storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. There is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather tomorrow. An isolated storm could turn severe tomorrow afternoon and evening with the main threat being a damaging wind gust.Tuesday will be cooler as we transition from clouds to sun throughout the day. Then even cooler air settles in on Wednesday. Expect a rather cloudy day with cool air arriving from the northeast. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s - far below our average of highs in the upper 70s. There will be a few showers south of the Triangle on Wednesday afternoon and evening.The next best chance for rain arrives late Thursday and persists overnight. Then temperatures begin to rebound on Friday.Happy Mother's Day!Robert Johnson