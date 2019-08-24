Weather Forecast for the Triangle, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary

Fall-like across the region this afternoon. With stalled boundary along the coast and surface high pressure to the north leading to a northeasterly breeze at the surface.Some showers and drizzle may linger into the morning, but some drier air is moving into the mid and upper-levels. We do think it will remain mostly cloudy with a shower or two more towards the east and the south, but there should be a few peaks of sun especially across the north in the afternoon.But the main theme of the day will be more clouds than sun. Temperatures will remain below average to close out the weekend.We are watching an area of unsettled weather across southern Florida. This feature is expected to remain well off the Carolina coast later tomorrow night into Monday and continue to pull off the the northeast away from the US. This system will encounter warm water temperatures and move into an area of favorable environment with less shear.We will have to watch as this feature moves into these more favorable conditions it could be classified as a depression or tropical storm by tomorrow afternoon.Monday it will remain cloudy with surface high pressure off the New England coast and the feature off the Carolina coast. The better opportunity for some showers once again will remain near the coast.It will remain mainly dry on Tuesday as we will be between systems. The tropical system continuing to move off to the northeast and upper-level trough moving through the Tennessee Valley.This trough will send a cold front into the region later Wednesday into Thursday. This can bring a return of more widespread shower and thunderstorms on Wednesday. We will have to watch again if this front stalls across the region late in the week.Have a great evening!Steve Stewartimg SRC="https://dig.abclocal.go.com/wtvd/WSI_Weather_maps/7dayMAX.jpg" ALIGN=""