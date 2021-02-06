Possibility for rain and snow across central North Carolina Saturday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's another small chance for snow to fall in your backyard over the weekend.
With cold weather in place and a batch of rain set to push through the area Saturday night, the pieces are in place for a short snow event.
Starting shortly before midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, some snow flurries could begin falling throughout parts of central North Carolina -- with areas near the Virginia border being most likely to see the white stuff.
The rain will move into the Sandhills after dark and spread into the Triangle during the mid to late evening.
"This is not going to be a big event," said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann.
As the rain continues north towards the Virginia border, dropping temperatures will cause the rain to change to a brief period of snow along and north of I-85. There's a chance for a brief mix of rain and snow in the Triangle, but there should be little or no accumulation.
As you head north towards Person, Vance and Granville counties, the snow will last a little longer-but still only an hour or two. In those areas, a coating to perhaps an inch of slushy snow is possible on grassy surfaces. Roads should just remain wet with no significant travel impacts. Even in these areas, the snow will chance back to rain after 1 or 2 a.m. and probably wash away any minor accumulations by sunrise.
Temperatures by Sunday morning will only drop into the low and mid-30s, so there's no threat of black ice forming either.
So far this year, we have not seen any major snow events. However, there have been a couple of small dusting events -- such as last Wednesday night when most of the area woke up Thursday to white yards and porches.
For snow lovers looking for a big winter storm, the waiting will continue.
