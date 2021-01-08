NC Weather: Snow, wintry mix falling in parts of central North Carolina

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9473952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trucks were out brining Thursday and Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A very cold rain arrived in central North Carolina on Friday morning and by the end of the day some areas could see the rain turn into snow or a wintry mix.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday from Moore County up through Warren County and areas north and west--stopping shy of Cumberland County and the I-95 corridor."Rain could still change to a brief period of snow for at least some areas, although I think it's going to a very lucky few, if any, that get an inch of snow," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Friday afternoon. "A dusting in some areas looks to be about the most we're going to get."Any snow will come between 8 p.m. and midnight but this appears to be a minor event.There could be a few slick spots by morning as temperatures drop to about 30.Starting in Randolph and Guilford counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect as those areas are likely to see more winter weather with this event.Snow started coming down in the North Carolina mountains late Thursday, blanketing the area by Friday morning.Most of the ABC11 viewing area will be in the mid to upper 30s Friday, meaning it's unlikely anyone will see much winter precipitation. However, as the system begins to move out of the area, cold weather dips in.By 1 a.m. most of the rain is moving out past the I-95 corridor. By 7-8 a.m. Saturday morning, all of the precipitation will be out of the area.However, Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. There may be some slick spots on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.When all is said and done, it's unlikely that anyone in the ABC11 viewing area (besides maybe Person County--which could see between 1-2 inches) will see more than an inch of snow.