WEATHER: Soaking Rain, Warm Again

Flood Warning remains in effect until 6am for Wilson, Nash, Edgecombe, and Halifax counties until 6am. Parts of I-95 closed. Flash Flood Watch in effect for entire area thru 7pm. #Flood #ncwx pic.twitter.com/kmndghoPcb — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) November 12, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Flash Flood Watch continues for today.Triangle remains in a bit of a lull in the rainfall now, and this will likely continue through the early part of the morning. However, heavier rain is still expected to return as the cold front causing this rain pushes into the region, and the lift from the front works with the moisture-laden air in place thanks to moisture being drawn northward from Tropical Storm Eta. There looks to be a band of potentially very heavy rain coming through the region from mid morning into the early afternoon that can bring another 1-3 inches of rain across the region. This heavy rain in a short period, combined with the rain that's already fallen, could lead to some flash flooding in the areas that have already had excessive amounts. Areas that got less rain yesterday will still have ponding of water on roadways and in poor drainage areas.Temperatures ahead of the front will still be in the low 70s this morning, but they fall through the 60s this afternoon with the rain tapering off; it could even end by dark. However, Eta will be swept up by this front and cut across northern Florida or southern Georgia this afternoon, and that will keep the front from completely clearing the area. This means clearing will get held up tonight, and the Triangle will be on the western end of where there can still be a little rain or a touch of drizzle at times. Areas just east of the Triangle are more apt to see a little of that linger even into early tomorrow morning. By the end of tomorrow, Eta should be east of the Outer Banks and racing away, allowing for clearing to finally win out overnight.We could see some breaks of sun earlier if the storm tracks far enough off the coast.High pressure will build by north of the region behind this front for the weekend. Sunshine should be back for Saturday, with just a few high clouds at times. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable levels for the middle of November. We'll moderate back into the 70s for Sunday as the high moves offshore and winds aloft shift into the southwest ahead of another front. While there will be more clouds around, it should be a nice day overall. That front will slip through here Sunday night with just a small chance of a shower, since most of the dynamics pass well to the north.A large area of high pressure will build in behind the front for most of next week. Initially with a west to northwest flow we could see some lingering clouds in the area Monday and Tuesday with temperatures only topping out in the low 60s; it will also be rather brisk Tuesday as a clipper system passes through the Northeast. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunnier but quite cool.Have a nice Thursday and stay dry!Big Weather