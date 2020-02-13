Scattered storms around today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active weather pattern will continue for the area today. A low pressure system that has remained over the region will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to the Triangle, mainly in the afternoon. This system of low pressure is expected to weaken and migrate eastward out to the Atlantic overnight tonight.A few areas may have a lingering shower or thunderstorm in the evening, especially east of the Interstate-95 corridor, but the majority of the area should be rain-free tonight. A dry pattern is expected to set up over most of Central North Carolina tomorrow with weak high pressure setting up over the region. There will be a bit of lingering moisture along the coast, mainly east of I-95. Most parts of the Triangle are expected to remain dry into Monday with more sunshine than clouds.A front swinging southeast through the Ohio River Valley and over the Appalachians will bring the potential for more showers and thunderstorms for Monday afternoon. This will be a rather weak boundary as it moves through the Southeast. Many parts of the Triangle will likely remain dry Monday and Tuesday, especially to the south and east of the mountains.The threat for more widespread rain and thunderstorms will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. A low pressure system will strengthen out of southern Canada, swinging a large cold front through much of the eastern United States by the middle of the week.Have a great day,Steve Stewart