Weather

Scattered storms around today

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active weather pattern will continue for the area today. A low pressure system that has remained over the region will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to the Triangle, mainly in the afternoon. This system of low pressure is expected to weaken and migrate eastward out to the Atlantic overnight tonight.

A few areas may have a lingering shower or thunderstorm in the evening, especially east of the Interstate-95 corridor, but the majority of the area should be rain-free tonight. A dry pattern is expected to set up over most of Central North Carolina tomorrow with weak high pressure setting up over the region. There will be a bit of lingering moisture along the coast, mainly east of I-95. Most parts of the Triangle are expected to remain dry into Monday with more sunshine than clouds.

A front swinging southeast through the Ohio River Valley and over the Appalachians will bring the potential for more showers and thunderstorms for Monday afternoon. This will be a rather weak boundary as it moves through the Southeast. Many parts of the Triangle will likely remain dry Monday and Tuesday, especially to the south and east of the mountains.

The threat for more widespread rain and thunderstorms will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. A low pressure system will strengthen out of southern Canada, swinging a large cold front through much of the eastern United States by the middle of the week.

Have a great day,

Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
LATEST: Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to reopen gyms, bars
Successful Fayetteville job expo highlights black businesses
RPD chief 'concerned' by footage of demonstrators' arrests
Cooper signs bill temporarily waiving road test for teen drivers
So-Ca Raleigh donating all proceeds on reopening day this Juneteenth
Juneteenth events happening in Raleigh, Durham
Show More
No ruling in Ace Speedway reopening, order to remain in place
NC legislators repost debunked mask infection claim
Robitussin, Dimetapp recalled over issue with dosage cups
Watch out for security company upgrade scam
Wake County animal shelter in need of foster homes for dogs
More TOP STORIES News