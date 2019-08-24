Weather Forecast for the Triangle, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary

Fall-like across the region this afternoon. With stalled boundary along the coast and surface highpressure to the north leading to a northeasterly breeze at the surface.Some showers and drizzle may linger into the morning, but some drier air is moving into the midand upper-levels. We do think it will remain mostly cloudy with a shower or two more towards theeast and the south, but there should be a few peaks of sun especially across the north in theafternoon. But the main theme of the day will be more clouds than sun. Temperatures will remainbelow average to close out the weekend.We are watching an area of unsettled weather across southern Florida. This feature isexpected to remain well off the Carolina coast later tomorrow night into Monday and continue topull off the the northeast away from the US. This system will encounter warm water temperaturesand move into an area of favorable environment with less shear. We will have to watch as thisfeature moves into these more favorable conditions it could be classified as a depression ortropical storm by tomorrow afternoon.Monday it will remain cloudy with surface high pressure off the New England coast and the featureoff the Carolina coast. The better opportunity for some showers once again will remain near thecoast.It will remain mainly dry on Tuesday as we will be between systems. The tropical systemcontinuing to move off to the northeast and upper-level trough moving through the TennesseeValley. This trough will send a cold front into the region later Wednesday into Thursday. This canbring a return of more widespread shower and thunderstorms on Wednesday. We will have towatch again if this front stalls across the region late in the week.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart