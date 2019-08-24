Weather Forecast for the Triangle, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary

Fall-like across the region this afternoon. With stalled boundary along the coast and surface high
pressure to the north leading to a northeasterly breeze at the surface.
Some showers and drizzle may linger into the morning, but some drier air is moving into the mid
and upper-levels. We do think it will remain mostly cloudy with a shower or two more towards the
east and the south, but there should be a few peaks of sun especially across the north in the
afternoon. But the main theme of the day will be more clouds than sun. Temperatures will remain
below average to close out the weekend.
We are watching an area of unsettled weather across southern Florida. This feature is
expected to remain well off the Carolina coast later tomorrow night into Monday and continue to
pull off the the northeast away from the US. This system will encounter warm water temperatures
and move into an area of favorable environment with less shear. We will have to watch as this
feature moves into these more favorable conditions it could be classified as a depression or
tropical storm by tomorrow afternoon.
Monday it will remain cloudy with surface high pressure off the New England coast and the feature
off the Carolina coast. The better opportunity for some showers once again will remain near the
coast.
It will remain mainly dry on Tuesday as we will be between systems. The tropical system
continuing to move off to the northeast and upper-level trough moving through the Tennessee
Valley. This trough will send a cold front into the region later Wednesday into Thursday. This can
bring a return of more widespread shower and thunderstorms on Wednesday. We will have to
watch again if this front stalls across the region late in the week.
Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
