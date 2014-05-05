Weather

WEATHER: Spotty AM Shower, Very Warm Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight we will transition from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. It'll be mild with temperatures in the low 50s (average is 36 for RDU International). Expect patchy fog, especially for the Sandhills and southern half of the Coastal Plain.

Tomorrow will be very warm. Expect spotty showers in the morning, then an afternoon with limited peaks of sunshine. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will skyrocket into the 70s.


A cold front will cross over central NC on Monday morning and it will bring rain for the morning commute. We'll reach our high in the morning then temperatures will fall throughout the day.


Behind the cold front, much cooler air settles in for Tuesday. We'll see more sunshine but highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Our next batch of rain arrives Wednesday morning and will persist into the afternoon.


Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine before a third system brings rain to central NC late Friday into Saturday.

Enjoy the warmth tomorrow!
Robert Johnson
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
