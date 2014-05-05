WEATHER: Spotty AM Shower, Warm Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Largely dry weather will prevail today despite a strengthening low pressure system out of the Midwest approaching the region. There could be a few areas of patchy drizzle, mainly to the north, where the warm front with this system will set up. Otherwise, the Carolinas will experience noticeably warmer conditions, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s; for most, this will likely end up being the warmest day of 2021 so far!Rain is expected to reach the Triangle tomorrow morning once the cold front with this system reaches the Piedmont just before daybreak. Most showers will dissipate to the east by midday. Overall, Monday isn't expected to be nearly as warm as today, but will still feature temperatures slightly above normal. A cooldown won't set in until Monday night once this frontal system departs, ushering in cooler, drier air from the northwest.A storm system is forecast to develop out of the northern Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday. Though this system won't take much of a northern track, a few periods of rain will likely make it into the Triangle during the day Wednesday before high pressure builds over the East.Dry conditions will remain in place for the end of the week with near-normal temperatures as high pressure persists over the region. We are monitoring the potential development of another low pressure system over the northern Gulf region this weekend, which may bring another round of showers to the area depending on its track.Have a great day!Steve Stewart