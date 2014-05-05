WEATHER: Spotty Shower Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A weak upper-level trough is expected to slide through the mid-Atlantic tonight into Monday, likely returning a cloudier sky and passing a few showers through the region. Model guidance depicts the majority of these showers remaining over northern portions of the state and in southern Virginia, with areas to the southwest over the Piedmont and towards Charlotte having the best chance of staying dry.Near-normal temperatures are forecast for this afternoon and into early next week with high temperatures generally in the lower 70s for most as high pressure returns to the region. We will see highs rise a bit into the middle 70s by the middle of next week as a southerly breeze is ushered in ahead of developing low pressure over the Midwest and Ohio Valley.This storm will pass through the Northeast on Wednesday, and most of the region should stay dry; however, it is possible that a passing shower sneaks far enough south into the Triangle with the passage of a cold front tied to this system.Thursday will likely end up being the coolest day of the week with highs forecast to stay in the lower and middle 60s given cold air advection behind this passing front. Temperatures should rebound back to near-normal levels by Friday.High pressure is poised to strengthen over the Carolinas by the end of the week and into the weekend, keeping dry and largely sunny conditions in place at least into Saturday.Have a good evening!Steve Stewart