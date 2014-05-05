Weather

Spotty showers around this afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As a decaying cold front drops southward into North Carolina today, we will see a few thunderstorms pop up around the viewing area this afternoon, mainly in southern areas. Otherwise, a blend of clouds and sunshine is in store for today as temperatures head up into the mid-to-upper 80s.

High pressure from Canada will build into the state tonight, setting the stage for a beautiful fall-like day tomorrow with lots of sunshine and lower humidity.

High pressure will hold its ground on Wednesday, keeping the dry and pleasant conditions around for one more day before what's left of Sally moves into the region.

Sally will continue moving eastward across the Southeast late in the week, bringing periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms during the end of the work week. Some areas may pick up 1-2 inches of rainfall from this system.

A cold front moving down from Canada will kick Sally out quickly, leading to a dry and partly sunny weekend wit cooler temps moving in. It may be the last official weekend of summer, but it will feel more like fall by Saturday!

Have a great week!

Big Weather

