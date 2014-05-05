WEATHER: Spotty Showers Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As a front continues to work eastward, it is bringing showers out of the mountains and across the Triad; these look to be mainly aimed north and west of Raleigh. However, we could also pick up a shower or two. The best chance of rainfall from this combined storm will be east of us, when the pieces have had more of a chance to get together. Rainfall amounts will be light and spotty with most locations that actually get some rain only picking up a few hundredths of an inch.As this energy exits to the east this afternoon, drier air filters in behind it and clouds will give way to sunshine. A small area of high pressure will build into the area tonight with clear skies and temperatures slightly below normal.Tomorrow will remain dry with temperatures moderating to near-average levels for this time of the year as that high moves off to the east. There will be more in the way of high and midlevel cloudiness moving into the area during the afternoon as the upper-level flow becomes southwest again in response to another upper-level trough digging into the Upper Midwest and Mississippi Valley. Despite the return of some cloud cover it will be a comfortable day.An intensifying surface low will race northeast toward New England Wednesday, dragging a trailing cold front through the Triangle later in the day. With all the best upper-level support lifting well to our north and only limited moisture, most locations will remain dry, although a stray shower cannot be ruled out.Gusty northwest winds will filter cooler air back in for Wednesday night into Thursday as high pressure moves in to promote dry weather for the rest of the week.We start off the weekend dry, although some wet weather may return for later Saturday into Saturday night as a storm system that develops over Texas heads our direction. This gives the area a good soaking as it moves through, before moving away Sunday morning.Have a nice week!Big Weather