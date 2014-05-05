Weather

WEATHER: Springtime Warmth Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a warm, sunny day, prepare for a mostly clear night with patchy fog and temperatures in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer than today with temperatures around 70 in the Triangle and low 70s in the Sandhills!

A cold front will move over central NC tomorrow night and bring more seasonable air to our region. Highs will be in the upper 50s with sun and clouds.

Our next best chance of rain arrives Friday as an area of low pressure migrates from the Deep South and into the Carolinas. It'll be cool with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees.

Saturday through Monday will be warm with a mixture of clouds and sunshine along with few opportunities for showers.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be in the mid 50s with the chance of showers in the morning.

Enjoy the warm, sunny day!
Robert Johnson

