Extreme heat for the fifth day in a row in central North Carolina

Another #heatadvisory today for our area for the 5th day in a row. Just because places like @CityofDurhamNC and @RoxboroChamber aren't in the advisory area, doesn't mean it won't be hot. Just not up to 'advisory' threshold. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/txKbw9Shw5 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) July 23, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the Bermuda high still in charge yesterday, we again reached the mid-90s; storms remained north and northwest of the Triangle. It will be hot again today with our 5th day in a row with a Heat Advisory.We start to see changes to the pattern beginning today, as a disturbance and associated front crosses the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. This will trigger a scattering of strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms from the Northeast down into Tennessee today, especially this afternoon and could slip into the Triangle late in the day and into this evening.Conditions will be marginally unstable enough to support locally strong storms, perhaps with damaging winds. This activity weakens overnight, but a rogue shower or thunderstorm could still linger.That will set up some big changes for tomorrow, as the front pushes southward through the mid-Atlantic and triggers a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with activity starting early in the day.This, along with lots of clouds, will be enough to hold the temperature in the 80s. The front will remain draped over the area into Saturday, leading to another good chance for a shower or thunderstorm. We currently have a high temperature of 91, but if it stays cloudy we could have day of afternoon readings in the 80s.The front will drift south and weaken on Sunday, allowing for a drier air mass to move into our region with some sun and only a spotty shower or thunderstorm. This will be followed by a high pressure area sliding through the area early next week, bringing us more dry, hot weather for Monday.In the long range, we're likely to see a significant shift in the pattern as the core of the upper-level high and associated hot weather retreats back to the middle and western parts of the country. This will make room for a trough to set up over the East, and a major -- by July standards -- cold front plunges into the middle and eastern portion of the country. We will have one last hot, mostly dry day on Tuesday. The front should break the heat starting next Wednesday with showers, thunderstorms and cooler weather the rest of the week.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather