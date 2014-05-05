Warm & Humid, Few Storms Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We remain in an active weather pattern with a weak, slow-moving trough sliding down into the Southeast through the end of the week.Due to the enhanced vertical forcing and ample moisture in place across the region, we are expecting more thunderstorms to fire up this afternoon and evening.Storms are likely to become more numerous tomorrow and Friday. With plenty of available water vapor, storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours and gusty winds in some of the heavier, water-loaded downbursts.We will remain unsettled during the first half of the weekend with the aforementioned area of low pressure stalling off the coast.However, it appears we may finally dry out on Sunday although a stray shower or storm still can't be ruled out.A cold front is set to move through on Monday, bringing a renewed chance for a thunderstorm or two before drying out by the middle of next week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart