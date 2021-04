Should be able to get some grilling in this evening! Storm chances increasing after 9pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/zEtPler9Mc — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 10, 2021

Parts of central North Carolina are under a Level 1 for severe weather Saturday night.First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart says we will likely be dry until the evening until a line of showers approaches Triangle closer to midnight. There may be a chance of some afternoon thunderstorms as well.The timing of the possible storms is fluid so check back with ABC11 for updates.