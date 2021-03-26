Weather

Storms with heavy rain, lightning possible Friday in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Storms moved through central North Carolina on Friday morning, and more are possible in the day ahead.

The region is under a level one threat for severe weather.

Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said he doesn't expect the storms to be widespread, but showers and thunderstorms with strong winds could pop up.

These storms are part of the same system that slammed the Deep South on Thursday. Multiple tornadoes were reported, causing severe swaths of damage and resulting in at least five deaths.

The storms will not be that strong in our region.



However, the storms will last through lunch time in the Triangle and through mid-afternoon in the Sandhills. All of the storms should move out of the region by Friday evening.

Friday could be the warmest day of the year, with temperatures rising above 80 degrees.

Weekend temperatures will remain in the upper 70s with scattered showers possible both days.



Sunday has the higher risk for rain and storms. The National Weather Service has all of central North Carolina under a level two threat for severe weather Sunday.
