WEATHER: Sun & Clouds, Chilly Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will become mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.High pressure will be in place tomorrow but it'll be breezy with sustained winds from 10-15mph and gusting up to 25mph at times.A cold front with no rain attached to it will sweep across the state late Tuesday but it'll remain dry Tuesday through Wednesday.Clouds will quickly increase on Thursday and we'll see a few showers Thursday night, mainly for the Sandhills. Those showers will persist into early Friday. By Friday afternoon, we'll notice sunshine trying to peak through those clouds.Next weekend will be dry with plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson