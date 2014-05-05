Weather

WEATHER: Sun & Clouds, Chilly Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will become mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
High pressure will be in place tomorrow but it'll be breezy with sustained winds from 10-15mph and gusting up to 25mph at times.

A cold front with no rain attached to it will sweep across the state late Tuesday but it'll remain dry Tuesday through Wednesday.
Clouds will quickly increase on Thursday and we'll see a few showers Thursday night, mainly for the Sandhills. Those showers will persist into early Friday. By Friday afternoon, we'll notice sunshine trying to peak through those clouds.

Next weekend will be dry with plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.


Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National Guard, Raleigh businesses prepare for possible protests
NC village plans to solve homelessness one tiny home at a time
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
LATEST: More than 8M COVID-19 tests completed in NC since March
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
Show More
Man shot overnight in northeast Raleigh, police say
Happy birthday! Betty White turns 99 today
68% of Americans say Trump should not issue self-pardon: POLL
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday
Hundreds turn out for annual March for Life rally in downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News