WEATHER: Sun & Clouds, Warmer Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today was much warmer than Sunday but still on the cool side with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.
Tonight will be another cool night under a mostly clear sky with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with seasonal highs as we get back into the low 80s.

A warm from will approach from the east, allowing a few showers and storms to emerge - first along the coast in the morning then in the Triangle by the evening.
A cold front will bring some much needed rain to central NC on Thursday and Friday. The upcoming weekend will offer a mixture of sun and clouds but we still cannot rule out a few showers and thunderstorms.

Have a safe Memorial Day!

Robert Johnson

