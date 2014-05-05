WEATHER: Sun & Clouds, Warmer Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today was much warmer than Sunday but still on the cool side with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.Tonight will be another cool night under a mostly clear sky with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with seasonal highs as we get back into the low 80s.A warm from will approach from the east, allowing a few showers and storms to emerge - first along the coast in the morning then in the Triangle by the evening.A cold front will bring some much needed rain to central NC on Thursday and Friday. The upcoming weekend will offer a mixture of sun and clouds but we still cannot rule out a few showers and thunderstorms.Have a safe Memorial Day!Robert Johnson