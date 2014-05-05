Weather

Weather: Sunny & Chilly Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Finally, a day where we saw more sunshine than clouds! After a partly cloudy and chilly day, prepare for a partly cloudy and cold night with temperatures dipping into the 20s and breezes coming out of the north from 10-15mph.

High pressure in the upper Midwest will slide into the Tennessee Valley and bring sunny skies our way for tomorrow. High temperatures will land in the 50s but it'll feel like we're in the low to mid 40s tomorrow because of stiff northwest winds that'll gust up to 20mph.


A slow warm-up ensues Thursday, then we'll reach into the mid 50s in the Triangle on Friday and near 60 in the Sandhills. Friday will not only be mild, but it will also be soggy as a cold front brings rain to the region.

Saturday will be mostly dry with just a slight chance of a shower later in the day. Then, more rain arrives on Sunday before a big cool down arrives Monday.
Be Well & Stay Safe,

Robert Johnson

