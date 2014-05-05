Weather

WEATHER: Sunny & Windy Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After the showers and storms overnight, we've got a sunny but windy day ahead. Temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 50s. Meanwhile, winds will persist out of the northwest from 10-15mph and gusting up to 30 mph at times, especially for locations along the Coastal Plain.
Tonight will be clear but still chilly with breezy winds coming out of the northwest.

We'll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high clouds moving through the region through the afternoon and building through the evening before rain arrives Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered showers will begin to taper as we approach the afternoon. Areas in southern Virginia may see a snow flurries Monday morning into early afternoon.

After Monday, temperatures remain below average but there will be plenty of sunshine.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
