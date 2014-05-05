WEATHER: Sunny Start, Not As Chilly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Seasonably chilly air will remain over the area today with a largely sunny sky overhead. Temperatures this afternoon and tonight are forecast to be right around normal for mid-January. Winds are expected to be lighter this afternoon compared to yesterday; however, breezy conditions will set back up on Monday.A weak upper-level trough will pass over the Carolinas tonight into Monday. Due to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere ahead of this system, any precipitation that does develop is expected to be limited to the Appalachians as light snow showers. Otherwise, a dry stretch of weather is expected through the first half of the week as high pressure strengthens over the Southeast.The next threat for showers won't come until the second half of the week when a cold front attached to low pressure over southern Canada sweeps over the Carolinas on Thursday. Showers are forecast to be light and spotty in nature. Otherwise, Thursday will end up a few degrees above normal despite the clouds and showers as warm air from the south advects into the area ahead of this front.A second round of showers, more likely to be steadier, will enter the region on Friday as low pressure out of the southern Plains migrates through the Southeast. Following this system, high pressure is expected to build over the East Coast, ushering in dry and sunnier weather for the weekend.Have a great day!Steve Stewart