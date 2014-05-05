Weather

WEATHER: Sunshine and cool temps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overall, a generally quiet weather pattern will be with us across the region through the middle of the week. High pressure will largely be in control. This will keep the Triangle dry through the period with sunshine expected each day.

Toward the end of the week, there is the potential that some rain may make its way into the area on Thursday night into Friday along with mostly cloudy skies.

However, high pressure will build back in for the weekend, bringing the sunshine back.

Temps will be pretty typical all week too, with highs either a little above or a little below the average of 51.

During the start of the next week, there is the potential for a more significant system to move into the eastern United States that would bring rain to the area.

Have a nice day!

Big Weather

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Triangle COVID-19 vaccine hotlines open this week
FBI vetting National Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
MLK Day events in the Triangle go virtual
Authorities swarm downtown Raleigh as threats of protests persist
Martin Luther King Jr., the focus of many sermons before holiday
History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration
Show More
A dream job? Oscar Mayer hiring Wienermobile drivers
Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
Did the Panthers make a mistake letting so many players end up in Buffalo?
NC village plans to solve homelessness one tiny home at a time
More TOP STORIES News