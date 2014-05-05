WEATHER: Sunshine returns today for a mild afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will slowly build eastward through the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days, and will give us nice weather for the most part. Skies cleared out nicely yesterday afternoon, and are still clear now. Though we have a few areas of fog with visibility down to under a mile, most of today will be pretty sunny as well. We do see some clouds coming our way later in the day though; these are associated with a trough coming out of Texas this morning and moving across the Deep South.This trough will move across the Carolinas tonight. With a lack of moisture, we don't anticipate more than some clouds and perhaps a brief shower or sprinkle, especially south of the Triangle. That would be most likely during the overnight hours, mainly 11 p.m. through 3 a.m. As it departs tomorrow, sunshine returns.With the flow out of the west and southwest over the top of the southern high for the next couple of days, temperatures will remain on the high side of normal. We achieved 56 after the sun returned yesterday, and will be a bit above that this afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar with the sun returning, though there is a chance that we could see parts of the area approach 60.A strong cold front will approach from the west Friday and cross the Triangle Friday night. Some models are still showing a bit of rain with that frontal passage; the European has the most rain with nearly a quarter of an inch late Friday into Friday night. We lean toward allowing a little rain to fall, mainly overnight, with the bulk of any rainfall remaining east of us. Rain may linger along the coast into early Saturday.A deep trough will swing through the area Saturday which will at least keep a lot of clouds in place over the region. We likely see some intervals of sun, but the models are also hinting at the possibility of a brief shower in the afternoon not far away. For now, that is something to keep an eye on for the start of the weekend. By Sunday, the trough is moving away and ridging is building into the region aloft with high pressure over the Southeast at the surface. This givse us a chilly, but sunnier finish to the weekend. Highs on both days should be in the mid- and upper 40s.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather