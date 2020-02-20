Weather

Snow falls across Central NC, 1 to 3 inches expected for Raleigh, Durham

By
Snow is falling across much of central North Carolina. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast North Carolina.

The warning is in effect for Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne, Vance, Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties from 10 a.m. Thursday until Friday at 7 a.m.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Mecklenburg (VA), Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, and Wake counties until Friday at 7 a.m.

TIMELINE

Snow started falling for much of the viewing area around 3 p.m.

Areas around RDU are expected to see a total of 1 to 3 inches of snow, with 2 to 4 inches expected to the east.

By 11 p.m., the bulk of the snow will be shifting east and out of here, but some pockets of snow could last until 2 a.m.

Freezing air will then settle in for Friday morning.

That could lead to black ice in some spots.

Friday's sun should warm temperatures above freezing by noon, and up to around 40 in the afternoon.


Many school systems have already announced they will be closed or release early Thursday.

