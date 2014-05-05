Weather

WEATHER: Wall to Wall Sunshine, 70s Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy but pleasant with lows in the 40s tonight.

Tomorrow will feature wall to wall sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will be in the mid 70s in the Triangle, near 80 in the Sandhills.

As this high crawls off the coast towards the middle of the week, a south-southeast breeze will return warm air to the region. By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures are forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s with the help of this persisting southerly wind.

The next threat for rain to reach the Triangle appears to be on Friday as low pressure to the north swings a cold front through the Southeast; however, models are split on the exact timing and intensity of potential rain and storms this far out.

Robert Johnson
