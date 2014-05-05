Weather: Warm again Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s. There may be some areas of patchy fog late tonight/early tomorrow.Tomorrow will be similar to today but with more cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid 70s in the Triangle and in the upper 70s in the Sandhills. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a better chance of a shower in the evening.A cold front combined with moisture streaming northward from Eta will provide periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. A few more showers are also possible for the remainder of the week, but after Thursday, no day appears to be a washout. By the end of the week, we will accumulate 1-2 inches of rain.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson