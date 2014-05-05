Weather: Warm again Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s. There may be some areas of patchy fog late tonight/early tomorrow.
Tomorrow will be similar to today but with more cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid 70s in the Triangle and in the upper 70s in the Sandhills. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a better chance of a shower in the evening.
A cold front combined with moisture streaming northward from Eta will provide periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. A few more showers are also possible for the remainder of the week, but after Thursday, no day appears to be a washout. By the end of the week, we will accumulate 1-2 inches of rain.
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More