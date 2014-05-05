Weather

WEATHER: Warm & humid this weekend

Weather Forecast for June 5, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will attempt to build at the surface in the mid-Atlantic today, but as a trough hangs over the Southeast coast, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will make it into the Triangle by this afternoon. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be along the coast and southeast corner of the state, as well as in South Carolina, where thunderstorm activity will be more widespread by the afternoon. With high pressure over the Atlantic funneling moisture into the Carolinas out of the southeast, the humidity is expected to persist through this weekend and the majority of the week ahead.

Given the presence of weak atmospheric disturbances, as well as an abundance of moisture in the Southeast, scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected for portions of the Triangle tomorrow and for most of next week, mainly during the afternoon right when daytime heating peaks. Overall, this pattern will be typical for the start of the summer as high temperatures generally roam in the middle and upper 80s for most.

We are monitoring the forecast towards the end of the week for the potential development of low pressure in the Southeast along a passing frontal boundary out of the Northeast. Details with this setup remain difficult to predict this far out, but thunderstorm activity can potentially ramp up as early as Thursday, and possibly remain unsettled into the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart
