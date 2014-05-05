Weather

WEATHER: Warm & Wet Monday Morning, Chilly Afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We have another mild night with increasing cloud cover this evening. All of this occurs ahead of a system that will bring us rain tomorrow morning.

We'll see rain throughout tomorrow morning with the heaviest/steadiest rain occurring for areas northwest of the Triangle. The showers will taper off by the early afternoon. We'll reach our high by late morning (around 11am). Highs will be around 60 for the Triangle and in the mid 60s for the Sandhills. It'll be a breezy day with winds coming first out of the southwest then turning out of the northwest from 10-20mph.


Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs not even reach 50 for many of us. Then a cold rain arrives on Wednesday and could even bring some freezing rain/sleet for areas northwest of the Triangle. Ice concerns will mainly be an issue for the Triad, but those in Alamance and Person county may have to contend with an icy commute in the morning.

After Wednesday, the remainder of the week will be cool with a mixture of sun and clouds and the next best chance for rain won't arrive until Sunday.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
White House staffers to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of general public
Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies
LATEST: NC reports 6,819 cases in 2nd highest single-day jump
LIST: Holiday light displays in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville
Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89
30 retailers, restaurant chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2020
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
What to know about Monday's Electoral College vote
Clashes at DC Trump rally lead to stabbings, nearly 30 arrests
Man in custody after climbing onto airplane's wing
More TOP STORIES News