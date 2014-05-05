WEATHER: Warm & Wet Monday Morning, Chilly Afternoon

Monday morning will be warm & breezy with rain, some heavy at times. We'll reach our high of 60° in the Triangle in the AM before a cold front passes central Carolina late morning. Behind the front, temperatures crash and we'll spend tomorrow afternoon in the 40s. pic.twitter.com/e8qIksNhek — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) December 13, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We have another mild night with increasing cloud cover this evening. All of this occurs ahead of a system that will bring us rain tomorrow morning.We'll see rain throughout tomorrow morning with the heaviest/steadiest rain occurring for areas northwest of the Triangle. The showers will taper off by the early afternoon. We'll reach our high by late morning (around 11am). Highs will be around 60 for the Triangle and in the mid 60s for the Sandhills. It'll be a breezy day with winds coming first out of the southwest then turning out of the northwest from 10-20mph.Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs not even reach 50 for many of us. Then a cold rain arrives on Wednesday and could even bring some freezing rain/sleet for areas northwest of the Triangle. Ice concerns will mainly be an issue for the Triad, but those in Alamance and Person county may have to contend with an icy commute in the morning.After Wednesday, the remainder of the week will be cool with a mixture of sun and clouds and the next best chance for rain won't arrive until Sunday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson