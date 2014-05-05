Weather

WEATHER: Warm, pleasant Mother's Day weekend ahead

Weather Forecast for May 8, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following a chilly start to the day, temperatures are expected to rise back into the 70s by this afternoon thanks to a mostly sunny sky promoted by high pressure over the Southeast. Another chilly night is on tap for tonight as temperatures fall back down into the 40s, but a warmup is forecast for the second half of the weekend.

As high pressure shifts to the southeast over the Atlantic waters, a south-southwesterly airflow will push temperatures back to near-normal levels for early May as high temperatures peak around the 80-degree Fahrenheit mark for most areas Sunday, making it a rather pleasant day for Mother's Day. Monday will be a similarly warm day, but a low pressure system passing through the Northeast will swing a cold front over the Triangle, bringing showers and a few isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon into Monday night.

High pressure is set to build in over the Southeast and mid-Atlantic Tuesday through the middle of the week. A surge of cooler air behind this passing front will keep high temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s for the majority of the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

A low pressure system developing off the Carolina coast will threaten to bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the area during the end of the week. Exactly how much rain the Triangle receives will depend on how close this storm system traverses along the coast.
Temperatures should once again rebound back to seasonable levels by next weekend.

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!
Steve Stewart

