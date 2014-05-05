WEATHER: Warmer and breezy today with 80s heading our way this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A few showers can linger over eastern portions of the Triangle early this morning; otherwise, the majority of the day will be dry as a low pressure system departs to the northeast into the mid-Atlantic waters.Any lingering clouds early today are expected to give way to sunshine by this afternoon with the help of a northwest breeze filtering dry air into the area. Tonight should turn out seasonably cool with a clear sky and light wind; however, temperatures are expected to remain in the lower and middle 40s.High pressure will build back over the eastern United States tonight, where it is expected to remain in place over the region through the middle of the week. As this high crawls off the coast towards the middle of the week, a south-southeast breeze will return warm air to the region. By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures are forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s with the help of this persisting southerly wind.The next threat for rain to reach the Triangle appears to be on Friday as low pressure to the north swings a cold front through the Southeast; however, models are split on the exact timing and intensity of potential rain and storms this far out.Have a great day!Steve Stewart