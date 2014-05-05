Weather

WEATHER: Warmer and Breezy Today

EMBED <>More Videos

Nightly weather forecast for April 24, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A few showers can linger over eastern portions of the Triangle early this morning; otherwise, the majority of the day will be dry as a low pressure system departs to the northeast into the mid-Atlantic waters.
Any lingering clouds early today are expected to give way to sunshine by this afternoon with the help of a northwest breeze filtering dry air into the area. Tonight should turn out seasonably cool with a clear sky and light wind; however, temperatures are expected to remain in the lower and middle 40s.

High pressure will build back over the eastern United States tonight, where it is expected to remain in place over the region through the middle of the week. As this high crawls off the coast towards the middle of the week, a south-southeast breeze will return warm air to the region. By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures are forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s with the help of this persisting southerly wind.

The next threat for rain to reach the Triangle appears to be on Friday as low pressure to the north swings a cold front through the Southeast; however, models are split on the exact timing and intensity of potential rain and storms this far out.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Sheriff to seek release of bodycam footage of deadly shooting
Triangle clinics resume use of J&J vaccine after brief pause
Raleigh holds first in-person 5K since the pandemic for good cause
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
7 NC deputies on leave after Black man shot, killed in Elizabeth City
Chapel Hill police investigating 3 armed robberies near downtown
LATEST: North Carolina to resume J&J vaccines as US lifts pause
Show More
Man charged after Raleigh hit-and-run crash
How one iconic NC BBQ joint survived the COVID pandemic
Calls mount to release bodycam video of fatal shooting by NC deputies
Man fires shots at car along New Bern Avenue, resulting in crash: Police
Celebration of life held for DMX in New York
More TOP STORIES News