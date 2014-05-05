Forecast: Warmer, cloudy day with more hours of sunlight due to Daylight Saving Time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are looking at some fine mid-March weather (note some sarcasm) as we move through the week.To be fair, today will be a decent day.We'll be fighting through some clouds. There is a nice low cloud deck across much of North Carolina into northern South Carolina associated with a weak short-wave trough and low pressure moving through and high clouds are spilling over the ridge from the storm in the Plains. The weak system is also producing some light rain in areas to the south, but this will be short lived and drier air will work into the area as the midday and afternoon arrives. We will still be near the edge of the clouds, but soundings show a good dry push at the lower levels as the high to the north slowly builds into the region.So still not too bad today temperature-wise with highs getting up into the upper 60s or low 70s around the region with some sunshine.Tonight and tomorrow will remain dry with clouds streaming in from the Plains storm. This system is expected to continue to slide eastward to start the week and pass through during the day Tuesday to give us our next round of rain. This will be a far weaker system upon arrival as the main energy lives northward into the Great Lakes, but the shortwave that leads to the rain in our area arrives in a diminished capacity. It does maintain the clouds and undercuts the region which will, along with the rain, keep temperatures down.Wednesday will be between systems to start with dry weather expected in the morning, then the next round of rain will arrive in the afternoon. There are some forecast ideas that show a little slower return to the rain and would hold it off until the night. So it is probably worth noting that possibility. It will be a little milder with temperatures moving back into the 60s. Some forecast output is showing highs back into the 70s despite the earlier arrival of rain while our forecast holds in the 60s.This same system will continue to spread rain through the area on Thursday with some thunderstorms associated with it. There are some discrepancies to the path of the system which would determine the amount of warmth surging northward. Again, the some ideas show temperatures in the 70s, but we still think the 60s is a better idea for now. Either way, the cooler weather will follow Friday and Saturday.We are dry at this point, but some forecast models are suggesting that the Thursday system stalls across the Southeast, leading to more clouds and even some lingering rain.Have a great day!Steve Stewart